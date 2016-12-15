Rose Brand Aluminum Chain Curtains are custom made from a choice of 11 vibrant colors. They can be used as a peek-a-boo space divider in a solid, striped or custom graphic design (e.g., a logo). They can be dramatically lit lit and projected on. Great for events, exhibitions, trade show booths, retail display, architectural treatments, themed environments, museums, restaurants, art shows, and theatre. You can also buy continuous lengths of chain below and make your own. They are available in bag of 55 yards of continuous length of aluminum chain, one color per bag.

