RCF HDL6-A Line Array

RCF expands its HDL active line array series with the HDL6-A, with two 6.5-inch woofers flanking a 1-inch exit compression driver on a 100° x 10° waveguide, with 1,400 watts of onboard biamplification. Rear controls include input gain and two presets – a linear nearfield setting for pole-mount/ground stack use, and an HF boost for longer throw applications. Flying, pole mounting or ground stack mountings are available. A flyable HDL12-AS powered 12-inch sub is also offered.

More details from RCF (www.rcf-usa.com):

With the worldwide success of the RCF HDL Series line arrays, the company is expanding the product line with the introduction of the HDL6-A.

Like its counterparts the HDL10-A dual 8” active two-way and HDL20-A dual 10” active two-way line array] cabinets, the HDL6-A will a smaller version of the active two-way line arrays featuring two 6.5” midrange drivers with a 1” compression driver on a 100° x 10° waveguide, powered by an on-board 1400-watt dual channel amplifier.

“RCF believes the system will distinguish itself for the output power, low-frequency extension and vocal clarity dues to the extremely low frequency crossover point (at 1 kHz),” note RCF engineers.

The design and engineering make this an ideal solution whether for portable or permanent installation applications.

The lightweight cabinet features fixed locking pins and two rear handles for portability and ease of transportation. And while each cabinet has a 100° x 10° coverage pattern, the line array design allows for inter-cabinet splay angles between 1°-10° adjustable in 1° increments. Rear panel controls include input gain adjustment as well as two presets — one for linear nearfield when in a pole mount or ground stack application, and one adding a high-frequency boost for longer throw applications. Full accessories are available for flying, pole mounting or ground stacking applications.

In addition, RCF will offer the HDL12-AS, a 12” bass reflex 1400-watt active subwoofer enclosure designed to be flown with the full-range system or used in a ground stack situation with M20 eyebolt thread pole mount.

The HDL6-A will be introduced at NAMM 2017 January 19-22, 2017 in Anaheim, California at RCF booth #6780. Daily demonstrations of the HDL6-A small format line array system will take place in the Hilton California Ballroom on Thursday, January 19 from 11:30-12:30; Friday, January 20 from 12:15-1:15 and Saturday, January 21 from 12:30-1:30.