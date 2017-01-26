Philips Lighting Launches VL6000 Beam Luminaire

Philips Vari-Lite has introduced the VL6000 Beam with a 19” front aperture to create mid-air effects. It uses a new exclusive Philips ellipsoid reflector array system, to produce a retro-style searchlight effect from a column of light with the light’s 6.4° beam angle. They compare it to the look of the Vari-Lite VL5.

Further information from Philips Vari-Lite (http://www.vari-lite.com/)

The Philips VL6000 Beam offers an output that exceeds 55,000 lumens and includes a range of effects that can be created through its aerial beam and image projection system, with seven gobos, including a break-up effect from the VL4000 series and tri-cone from the original VL500 series. The ability to adjust the sharpness of the beam edge and image appearance has also been included in the unit.

The Philips VL6000 Beam's static color system offers lighting designers 18 direct colors from three color wheels as well as color mixing to achieve up to 55 combinations, including coppery gold and pastel colors, as well as split-color effects. The system also features the Cloak Transition Generator (CTG) system, which can be used to create auto-timed fades between color combinations. This characteristic allows programmers to discretely change colors during slower moments.