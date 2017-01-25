Rose Brand Now Offers the DMX Scenery Rotator
- by Michael Eddy
-
-
Rose Brand's DMX Scenery Rotator works in any application where you need simple but precise motorized control of a spinning set piece. The unit, which can be mounted either vertically or horizontally, is operated via a DMX controller. Applications that could benefit from this control include: moving clock hands, rotating signs, motorized window or door pivots, advanced mirror ball effects, periaktoi, rotating mirror panels, etc.
Further information from Rose Brand (http://www.rosebrand.com/)
Benefits
- Heavy duty construction allows for rotating larger set pieces.
- DMX cues can create precise and repeatable rotation and positioning effects
- Versatile for a wide range of effects with both vertical and horizontal mounting options
Specifications
- 110lb (50 Kg) load limit on vertical mount
- 22lb (10Kg) load on horizontal mount
- 0.79in (20mm) x 4in (100mm) output shaft with 10mm internal thread
- 1-12.5 RPM
- Torque = 7.4 ft lb (10 Nm)
- 5-pin DMX input and pass through
- 6 Channels of DMX control
- 16-bit DMX precision
- 0.04in position accuracy
- Neutrik powerCON Input and Pass Thru
- 120VAC input, 75-watt consumption
- Optional 208/240VAC (call for information)
- 5.2 x 9.2 x 7.2 in; 13 lbs.