Rose Brand Now Offers the DMX Scenery Rotator

Rose Brand's DMX Scenery Rotator works in any application where you need simple but precise motorized control of a spinning set piece. The unit, which can be mounted either vertically or horizontally, is operated via a DMX controller. Applications that could benefit from this control include: moving clock hands, rotating signs, motorized window or door pivots, advanced mirror ball effects, periaktoi, rotating mirror panels, etc.

Further information from Rose Brand (http://www.rosebrand.com/)

Benefits

Heavy duty construction allows for rotating larger set pieces.

DMX cues can create precise and repeatable rotation and positioning effects

Versatile for a wide range of effects with both vertical and horizontal mounting options

Specifications