Rose Brand Now Offers the DMX Scenery Rotator

by Michael Eddy
in Tools of the Trade
The DMX Scenery Rotator from Rose Brand
The DMX Scenery Rotator from Rose Brand
View Comments

Rose Brand's DMX Scenery Rotator works in any application where you need simple but precise motorized control of a spinning set piece. The unit, which can be mounted either vertically or horizontally, is operated via a DMX controller. Applications that could benefit from this control include: moving clock hands, rotating signs, motorized window or door pivots, advanced mirror ball effects, periaktoi, rotating mirror panels, etc.

Further information from Rose Brand (http://www.rosebrand.com/)

Benefits

  • Heavy duty construction allows for rotating larger set pieces.
  • DMX cues can create precise and repeatable rotation and positioning effects
  • Versatile for a wide range of effects with both vertical and horizontal mounting options

Specifications

  • 110lb (50 Kg) load limit on vertical mount
  • 22lb (10Kg) load on horizontal mount
  • 0.79in (20mm) x 4in (100mm) output shaft with 10mm internal thread
  • 1-12.5 RPM
  • Torque = 7.4 ft lb (10 Nm)
  • 5-pin DMX input and pass through
  • 6 Channels of DMX control
  • 16-bit DMX precision
  • 0.04in position accuracy
  • Neutrik powerCON Input and Pass Thru
  • 120VAC input, 75-watt consumption
  • Optional 208/240VAC (call for information)
  • 5.2 x 9.2 x 7.2 in; 13 lbs.