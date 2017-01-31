PixelFLEX Introduces TrueFLEX 1.9mm flexible LED Video Product

PixelFLEX has launched the 1.9mm TrueFLEX LED flexible LED video panel. The 1.9mm pixel pitch creative LED product is available in a 400mm wide by 300mm high panel and joins the other TrueFLEX products—2.5mm, 3mm, 4mm, 6mm, and 10mm pixel pitch options—all of which are designed for indoor applications. The TrueFLEX system mounts quickly using magnets and is designed for fanless operation so there isn’t any noise created by this product.

Further information from PixelFLEX (www.pixelflexled.com)

Designed to create seamless convex or concave curved video walls, TrueFLEX offers a range of pitch options for high-resolution and creative LED video content. Its slim and ultra-lightweight construction provides a low-profile installation that needs very little space for wiring and mounting and provides single module replacement for easy onsite service. Using magnetic LED modules and set screw ports, TrueFLEX can easily attach to virtually any surface, and the external sending and receiving control, paired with quality connectors, guarantee safe and reliable module connections.

