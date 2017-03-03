Rose Brand Introduces Tight Weave Extra Wide Muslin

Rose Brand introduces new tight-weave, extra-wide muslin that works great as a projection surface and for seamless painted backdrops that combine translucent and opaque areas without having to overly saturate the opaque parts. Choose from NFR Natural, FR Natural, and FR White. In stock, extra wide sizes include 33’9” and 40’ widths. Rose Brand will be exhibiting in Booth 1209 at the USITT Stage Expo in St. Louis, March 9-11.

Further information from Rose Brand (rosebrand.com)

Extra wide muslin is used extensively for seamless backdrops, cycs, surrounds, and projection screens. You can make seamless projection screens for either front or rear projection. (It should be noted that the tight weave muslin has a slightly lower transmission than Rose Brand’s standard extra wide muslin when used as an RP surface.) It’s particularly important to have no seams when backlighting the drop so that it appears flat and even.

The company suggests the use of its new tight weave extra wide muslin for painting translucent drops when some areas need to be painted opaque. The closer thread construction makes it easier to fill and properly opaque without overly saturating the fabric with a heavy stiff layer of paint. Rose Brand offers distinct varieties of extra wide muslin, each of which comes in a variety of colors and sizes.