ETC: Source 4WRD PAR and Source 4WRD PARNel Fixture Bodies

ETC announces that you can go LED without sacrifice—the Source 4WRD™ PAR and Source 4WRD PARNel® Fixture Bodies are now shipping. These two new fixture bodies keep everything you love about our incandescent Source Four PAR and PARNel fixtures and add the innovation of ETC’s Source 4WRD LED.

With wattage at a low 155W with the Source 4WRD, heat is at a minimum. Add in that you no longer need to keep lamps in inventory, you get the benefits of these efficient and useful fixtures.

The new Source 4WRD PAR and PARNel Fixture Bodies enable you to use the Source 4WRD LED in a whole new way, making them a great addition to any venue that already has Source 4WRDs in inventory. They also provide a great alternative for installations that previously utilized HID fixtures, providing intensity control. Both the Source 4WRD PAR and PARNel fixtures can be dimmed using a standard line dimmer or using DMX. Both fixtures are compatible with all existing Source Four PAR lenses and accessories.

NOTE: You do need a Source 4WRD PAR and Source 4WRD PARNel Fixture Body to work with the ETC Source 4WRD LED Engine. You cannot fit the Source 4WRD onto existing Source Four PAR and PARNel fixtures.

You can learn about the Source 4WRD™ PAR and Source 4WRD PARNel® Fixture Bodies fixture bodies in a 90-second video https://youtu.be/DaZQQYOm8Kg

Further information from Electronic Theatre Controls (ETC): www.etcconnect.com/S4WRD/