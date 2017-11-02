Apply for a NYC Theatre Greening Grant

The Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) announces the 2017-2018 New York City Theatre Greening Grants. The BGA has committed $7,500 to this program, and will fund grants of up to $750 for projects that will increase energy efficiency, conserve resources, or showcase a commitment to green practices in the Off-Broadway, Off-Off-Broadway, and Independent Theatre communities. The deadline for applications is December 4, 2017.

Since the program’s introduction in 2015, the Broadway Green Alliance has granted over $15,000 to 20 theater organizations.

The goal is to support environmentally friendly projects and activities developed by members of the Off-Broadway, Off-Off-Broadway, and Independent Theatre communities, and to communicate those programs to a broader audience. The amount granted will depend on the scope and needs of the individual applications, as well as on how many applications are received.

The selection process will be overseen by members of the Off-Broadway Committee of the BGA and a representative of the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Further information from Broadway Green Alliance: http://www.broadwaygreen.com/off-broadway-green-alliance/