SF Armory Aims to Be 'Madison Square Garden of the West'

SAN FRANCISCO - When the SF Armory officially opens Dec. 31, 2016, it will feature a massive d&b sound system and the only supergrid in California. The two major upgrades are part of a larger bid to become San Francisco's top live music venue, or the "Madison Square Garden of the West." Since the 103-year-old building was granted an entertainment permit from the city in April, the Armory has spent the past nine months upgrading the sound system, as well as adding sound attenuation vestibules and the truss.



More details from The San Francisco Armory (www.sfarmory.com):

The first event at the new Armory will be a New Year’s Eve party featuring French electronic music duo Justice.

The Armory is the first and only venue in San Francisco with a supergrid, a massive 56’ x 68’ truss that will allow national touring shows the ability to replicate the experience of a much larger venue.

“Within the year, The Armory will be the number one venue in San Francisco for live shows,” said Audrey Joseph, director of events for the Armory. “The new sound system and supergrid give us the ability to stage both one-offs like New Year’s and touring shows. We’re in talks with national concert and event promoters about securing the venue on an exclusive basis.”

In addition to the super-grid and sound system, Joseph oversaw the building of sound attenuation vestibules around exterior doors, and is in the process of adding STC-rated shutters over the windows to prevent sound leakage into the surrounding neighborhood. At more than 100 years old, the former National Guard Armory is one of San Francisco’s most distinctive buildings, a Moorish castle with an 80-ft domed ceiling and 40,000 sq. ft. floating maple dance floor.

“In the 1930s, The Armory was San Francisco’s premier sports venue, and was known as the Madison Square Garden of the West,” said Joseph. “With the improvements, we’re taking that title back as the city’s most important concert venue.”