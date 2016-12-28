Tokyo’s New National Theatre Chooses Claypaky Lights

JAPAN—The New National Theatre, Tokyo (NNTT) opened in October 1997 as a complex of theatres dedicated to the performing arts of opera, ballet, dance and drama. The Opera House, also known with a nickname “Opera Palace” is Japan’s one and only theatre built specifically to stage opera and ballet productions. During the most recent technical renovation at the Opera house, PRG KK, Claypaky’s sole distributor in Japan, installed Claypaky Alpha Profile 700 ST, Alpha Profile 1500 ST and Alpha Wash 1500.

More info from Claypaky:

The Opera Palace is a proscenium arch theatre and has four stage areas: the main stage visible to the audience, a rear stage, and left and right wings, all in the same size. The stage lighting facilities include portable bridges and towers, 4-layer galleries, lighting bridges and ladders, with rich variety of conventional and automated lighting fixtures installed.

PRG KK has a history over 30 years of handling automated lighting fixtures, and with its accumulated knowledge and developed know-hows over the years, it has a full capability for the after-sales services of the products sold for permanent installations. In addition to repairs and maintenance work, PRG KK is able to make suggestions for lighting products and systems to suit the need of the facility. PRG KK also provides technical trainings and helps the planning of menu and schedule for overhaul of the fixtures upon request.