ESTA Plugfest Round-Tables Available to the Public via WebEx

NEW YORK—The ESTA Control Protocols Plugfest is holding two informal round-table discussions open to the public via free WebEx video conference links. Two separate discussions, one covering RDM will be held the evening of January 21 and one covering IGMP, PIM, Multicast Infrastructures will be held on the evening of January 22.

More info at www.estalink.us/plugfest

The ESTA Control Protocols Plugfest organizers announced that two live, informal round-table discussions will be made available to the general public via a free WebEx video conference.

A discussion of “RDM Queued/Status Messages” will be broadcast on Saturday, January 21 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., CST.

A discussion of “IGMP, PIM, Multicast Infrastructure” will be broadcast on Sunday, January 22 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., CST.

Subject matter experts from ESTA’s Control Protocols Working Group (CPWG) will share their knowledge on these topics, and attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and obtain answers from the CPWG members that authored the standards. This is an extraordinary opportunity to take advantage of the knowledge and experience of the CPWG, one of the Technical Standards Program’s largest working groups.

Registration for either round-table may be made by sending an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Registration is limited. Instructions for logging into WebEx will be emailed to all pre-registered attendees a few days before the live broadcast. Qualified attendees may also receive .5 ETCP renewal credit for each session hour.

More information about the ESTA Plugfest is available at www.estalink.us/plugfest. To contact the event’s organizers please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . To test your personal computer and internet link ahead of the broadcast please go to: https://www.webex.com/test-meeting.html.