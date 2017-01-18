ETCP Launches Second Set of Web-Based Entertainment Electrician Practice Exams

NEW YORK, NY—The Entertainment Technician Certification Program (ETCP) will launch a new version of the practice exams for the Entertainment Electrician Certification on January 30, 2017. This version is an entirely new set of questions and is available in addition to the practice exam that was created in 2009. Electricians preparing to take the ETCP exam have found the practice version an extremely valuable tool for self-assessment. The web-based practice exams consist of fifty questions each and include score reports that mirror the actual exams.

Further information from ETCP: (http://etcp.esta.org)

There is no application process with the practice exams; any interested candidates will be able to take the exams privately at home, at the office, or on the road whenever it is most convenient for them. Once registered online, candidates must complete the practice examinations in 30 days. Each exam is $40 and can be found at http://etcp.esta.org/practiceexams.

“Candidates preparing for the exam and those who have to retake it really wanted a second set of questions to be able to aid in their preparation and I am thankful that the Subject Matter Experts were able to volunteer their time to create them,” said Meredith Moseley-Bennett, ETCP Certification Manager. “Our hope is that candidates who opt to take the practice exams will go into the actual exam feeling more relaxed and confident because they have gotten a general sense of the exam beforehand. Since the practice exams are one-third the length of the actual exam, the candidates can time themselves for one hour to make sure they are answering the questions within the proper time-frame. At the end of the practice exams, candidates are provided with a score report that is divided into the broad areas of the content outline which will help them get a sense of the areas that need more attention in their preparation.”

The ETCP Council members are key leaders drawn from entertainment business, labor, facilities, associations, and academia representing the diversity of the entertainment industry. Membership includes ESTA, AMPTP, Cirque du Soleil, CITT, Disney Theatrical Productions, Disney Parks and Recreation, IAVM, IATSE, InfoComm, The League, Live Nation, NBC Universal, PRG, PSAV, TEA, and USITT. ETCP is an ESTA initiative created to promote industry safety.