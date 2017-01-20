Stage Directions' Editor-in-Chief Jacob Coakley Exits After Successful 10-Year Tenure

“Look on every exit as being an entrance somewhere else.” ― Tom Stoppard, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead

Timeless Communications and Stage Directions Magazine are sad to say goodbye to our SD editor-in-chief Jacob Coakley who is leaving after ten years with us. He has over his time shared his wit, his talent, calm under pressure and above all his passion for theatre with us, his colleagues and all of our readers.

As the consumate, and always ahead of schedule professional he is, Jacob himself has crafted a goodbye we couldn't top! To that end we wish him great success moving forward but suggest you share this video moment with him as he looks back.