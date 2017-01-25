Hamilton's Seth Stewart to Present BGA's Annual College Green Captain Prize

NEW YORK, NY - Seth Stewart, an original cast member of Broadway's Hamilton, currently playing Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson,will present the Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) College Green Captain prize at the upcoming USITT Annual Conference & Stage Expo. This award recognizes outstanding BGA College Green Captains for introducing environmental changes to their department's theatre productions. As the Broadway Green Captain for Hamilton, Stewart will also be speaking on one of the conference's green panels, Green Captains - On Broadway & On Campus.



Further information from the Broadway Green Alliance (broadwaygreen.com)

The BGA College Green Captain program is modeled after the successful Broadway version, in which a cast or crew member of every Broadway show volunteers to serve as a BGA liaison of the production for all things environmentally friendly. College Green Captains are self-selected members of a college or university theatre department who are committed to greening one or more of the department's productions. College Green Captains are encouraged to find a faculty or staff Green Captain to partner in greening efforts.Some examples of greener practices include energy-efficient lighting, rechargeable batteries, educating the cast and crew about better environmental practices, recycling or composting on the set, and more. Information about the prize can be found at www.broadwaygreen.com/collegeprize.

USITT has supported greener theatre and productions through education, and has worked with the BGA on a slate of panels each year. Stewart's panel is one of five green panels that the BGA is presenting at the conference this spring. The other panels will be: Closing Green, a Greener Model Building Workshop, Evaluating Sustainable Lighting Fixtures, and Green Theatre Around the World. The other panelists include Richard Cadena, Charlie Deull, Ian Garrett, Justin Miller, Ellen Jones, and Tony Award winning designer Donyale Werle.

For more information on the sessions and exhibitors who are already a part of USITT's 2017 Conference & Stage Expo, visit www.usittshow.com

You can learn more about the Broadway Green Alliance at www.broadwaygreen.com