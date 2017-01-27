Kinesys USA to Hold Open House and Training Workshop

ATLANTA, GA—Motion control systems manufacturer Kinesys USA will be holding a combined open house and training workshop at its dedicated training facility in Atlanta from February 21 to 24, 2017. There will be classroom and practical machinery operation sessions and a chance to get to know the Kinesys automation products such as the Elevation1+ variable-speed chain hoist control, K2 motion control software, the DigiHoist motor control platform and the Libra load cell system. The emphasis is on both product awareness and providing fee-free training for those who want to increase their knowledge and understanding of automated rigging for the entertainment industry.

Further information from Kinesys USA (www.kinesysusa.com)

Subjects will include the operation and implementation of Kinesys automation products as well as the application of load cell systems for increased safety in multi-hoist lifting operations. The invitation is open to designers, operators, rental suppliers, and rigging service providers—anyone with an interest in this dynamic element of modern show production.

The training workshops will provide structured learning in the theory, programming and operation of Kinesys’ Vector software along with an introduction to the various devices it can control. There will be both classroom and associated practical machinery operation sessions.

The Open-House days will also serve as an introduction to the range of Kinesys automation solutions and attendees will be able to get hands-on time with the products. During the open house, attendees will have a chance to see demonstrations, take part in basic system operation, chat with the Kinesys team and engineers, and network with other professionals working in the field.

Allocated places in the Training Workshop will be limited to optimize the facilities and ensure everyone receives full attention. Please get in touch with David Bond to secure a spot for the training sessions or to get further details. You can reach him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The Kinesys USA training facility and office is conveniently located just two miles off I-20 and approximately 15 miles from Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International airport. Kinesys will provide on-site catering and refreshments throughout the four-day event as part of the package. Attendees will need to arrange their own transport to the Kinesys’ training facility and accommodation in the vicinity, which is well serviced by a variety of hotel options.