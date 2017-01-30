LD Luc Peumans' Let's the Sunshine In with Chauvet

SUNRISE, FL—Lighting Designer Luc Peumans, and his team from the Belgian design practice Painting with Light provided the lighting design for the Netherlands tour of the musical Hair. For the show’s climax where light prevails over darkness, Peumans deployed 14 Chauvet Strike 1 multi-format luminaires. The LED fixtures were key in evoking a natural sunrise for the thematic conclusion, which played out to the music of the iconic Hair anthem, “Let the Sunshine In.”

Light, both literal and metaphorical, plays a crucial role throughout the musical Hair, which plays out against the backdrop of the tumultuous and colorful 1960s in New York. “Given that the conclusion of the musical is all about finding a way out of the darkness during a time of war, light was of crucial importance in this final scene,” said Peumans. “The Strike 1s were perfect for creating a suitable atmosphere, thanks to their retro feel and excellent amber shift.”

Placed either side of the stage on specially constructed trussing, the 230-watt single pod fixtures provided an immersive dawn lighting sequence. Peumans also concealed one of the Strike 1 fixtures in a centrally positioned coffin. This provided visual support when main character Berger searches for the other main protagonist, Claude, and opens the coffin to the reprise of “Let the Sunshine In.”

The Strike 1’s tungsten-looking warmth helped build a moving and reflective atmosphere, ensuring that the mood of the finale was accentuated in every way, according to Peumans. The Strike 1 also provided the designer with a powerful range of looks and a “beautiful and even spread over the whole stage,” which ended this counterculture story on an uplifting note and the promise of a new day.