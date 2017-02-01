Sound Designer Mark Menard Passes Away

Stage Directions was sad to learn of the passing of sound designer Mark T. Menard. The theatre community is mourning the loss of this talented colleague.

Over his career, Menard had won three Drama Desk Awards as a member of Acme Sound Partners, having received ten Drama Desk nominations overall. He also was nominated five times for a Tony Award. His career included over 50 Broadway credits, most recently having designed the sound for the original musical, Disaster!, in 2016. Over the past decade Menard had worked every year with the Public Theater. He also designed for numerous theatrical touring productions.

Stage Directions would like to include some remembrances about Mark in our upcoming profile issue so we ask that if you would like to share a quote or thought on Mark, please e-mail it to our editor, Michael S. Eddy at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .