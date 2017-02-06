InCord Pledges Orchestra Pit Safety Netting Systems to Benefit Behind the Scenes

NEW YORK, NY- InCord has become the newest Behind the Scenes Pledge-a-Product Partner by designating a percentage of profits from sales of their Orchestra Pit Safety Netting Systems to benefit the charity.

Upon announcing the pledge, Joe Menhart, InCord’s Theatrical Sales Manager, stated, “Bringing InCord and Behind-The-Scenes together is a perfect match. InCord is in the safety business and our Orchestra Pit Safety Netting Systems prevent serious injuries every day. Behind the Scenes is deeply committed to financially assisting theatre professionals recover from illness and injury. It’s a fantastic fit.”

InCord’s Orchestra Pit Safety Netting Systems are hand-crafted in the USA by skilled artisans, are safety tested to exceed all applicable industry standards, and are custom designed by professional engineers to perfectly fit your orchestra pit according to your technical and aesthetic requirements. InCord takes great pride in their products, and their reputation for providing exceptional craftsmanship is known nationwide. Leran more about this InCord product at (http://www.incord.com/orchestra-pit/orchestra-pit-safety.htm).

Rick Rudolph, the Chair of Behind the Scenes, welcomed InCord as a Pledge-a-Product Partner saying, “We are delighted to have InCord join the program. While Behind the Scenes provides a financial and emotional safety net to our colleagues in need, InCord provides a physical one. It’s great to have a partner so dedicated to safety and I can’t think of a better fit between two organizations.”

The Behind the Scenes charity provides entertainment technology professionals who are seriously ill or injured with grants that may be used for basic living and medical expenses. For more information about Behind the Scenes, to donate, or to apply for a grant, visit www.behindthescenescharity.org. For more information about the Pledge-a-Product Program please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .