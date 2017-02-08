Toronto Centre for the Arts Creates Two Spaces from One

TORONTO, CANADA—The Toronto Centre for the Arts brought in Theatre Consultants Collaborative (TCC) to complete an ambitious renovation of an underutilized 1,800-seat Broadway-style touring hall, which has resulted in two new venues. The 580-seat Lyric Theatre occupies the seating area of the former auditorium and the 300-seat Greenwin Theatre was built on the former stage and backstage areas.

Further information from Theatre Consultants Collaborative, Inc. (theatrecc.com)

For the Lyric Theatre, 12 rows of seats were removed to accommodate the stage and the rake of the orchestra and balcony seating. Backlit acoustic panels—each programmable with color-changing LED fixtures—wrap the room, defining the proscenium opening, and intensifying the theatricality of the space.

The new Lyric Theatre at the Toronto Arts Centre. Photograph by Tom Arban Photography

The Greenwin Theatre is designed as a versatile performance space for small-scale productions, was built on the former stage and backstage areas. Designed to double as a video studio, the theatre's seating system retracts to provide an open floor space. The original fly tower remains visible with performance lighting highlighting its volume and scale.

TCC collaborated with Diamond Schmitt Architects, providing theatre equipment design and specification, i.e. performance lighting, rigging and drapery systems