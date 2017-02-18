Ming Cho Lee Will Step Down from Teaching at Yale School of Drama in 2017

NEW HAVEN, CT - Ming Cho Lee, the Donald M. Oenslager Professor Adjunct of Design, will step down from teaching at the Yale School of Drama at the end of the fall 2017 semester. At that time, he will have taught for 48 1/2 years, full-time at the School of Drama, 43 of which he also served as Chair or Co-Chair of the Design Department.

“Ming’s retirement is epochal in the history of the School,” states James Bundy, Dean and Artistic Director of the Yale School of Drama/Yale Repertory Theatre. “He came to Yale in 1969, and in 1970, succeeded Donald Oenslager, who was the first Chair of Design here. Since that time, Ming has trained more designers, including leaders in the profession and in conservatories around the world, than anyone else in history, all while conducting his own distinguished career as one of the most influential stage designers of the 20th Century.”

His career has stretched from Broadway and Off-Broadway, regional theatres nationwide to opera and dance around the world. His work has been the focus of retrospectives at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, the Yale School of Architecture, and just this past spring at The Museum of Chinese in America, as well as in Taiwan and China.

Lee has received the National Medal of the Arts in 2002, which is the highest national award given to artists, as well as two Tony Awards, one of them for Lifetime Achievement in 2013, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards, and the TCG Practitioner Award. He holds five honorary degrees, and is a member of the Theater Hall of Fame.

“Generations of YSD students, not just in Design, but in all disciplines, have benefitted from Ming’s expertise, wisdom, critique, encouragement, generosity, sense of humor, and impassioned political engagement," continues Bundy. "This influence also spread across the nation over many years, not only because his students became great teachers in their own right, but also through his convening of the “Clambake”, which introduced young designers from leading training programs to the profession, forging bonds in a multi-generational community of learning and practice, foundational to our art form.” In this work, as well as in the countless parties at their home and the myriad referrals and references they orchestrated, Ming and his spectacularly multi-talented wife, Betsy Lee, have been a singularly formidable and selfless team.”

Bundy concludes, “As a citizen and artist, Ming Cho Lee’s example has been a gift to more than 3000 alumni who have passed through the School during his tenure: speaking as one of them, I can say for myself that in my own 23 years of formal schooling, I never had a better or more inspiring teacher anywhere, in any subject, and that I have treasured the opportunity to serve with him on the faculty."