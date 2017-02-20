Wally Russell Foundation Makes 25th Annual Contribution to Los Angeles Opera

LOS ANGELES, CA—The Wally Russell Foundation just made its 25th annual $7,500.00 contribution to the Los Angeles Opera Wally Russell Lighting Intern program. The Foundation has now provided annual funding to the Los Angeles Opera totaling over $187,500.00 since the foundation was formed following the untimely death of Wally Russell in 1992.

“This annual contribution has underwritten over 39 Wally lighting interns for the Los Angeles Opera who otherwise could not have afforded to spend the time working with the opera to gain the experience needed to work professionally,” says Jeff Kleeman, technical director of the Los Angeles Opera. “Most of these individuals are still in our industry, and many of them are still working professionally in freelance positions at the Los Angeles Opera.”

“This has been an excellent partnership, and we are happy that the Foundation has had the financial resources to continue the annual support,” comments Tom Folsom, Wally Board chair and president of KTRP, Inc. “Wally was my first ‘boss’ after graduate school and the support and mentoring that he provided to me years ago has been a standard to strive for throughout my career, and I know he had a similar impact on many in our industry. He was a true visionary. He was always looking for new talent and new technology.”

The Wally Foundation, founded in 1992 also supports a similar intern program at the Canadian Opera Company and annually provides an award to the Wally Russell Mentor of the Year in partnership with USITT, and frequently provides a Lifetime Achievement Award.

