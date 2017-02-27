ETC to Offer Training Opportunities & Product Demos at USITT 2017

MIDDLETON, WI—Continuing its commitment to supporting students and educators, ETC is packing this year’s USITT tradeshow with activity. Product trainings; educational sessions; new-product demos booths 114, 214, and 314; and the popular Student Session are just a portion of what ETC will offer at USITT, March 9th to 11th, in St. Louis, MI.

Further information from Electronic Theatre Controls (etcconnect.com)

New products

For the first time at USITT, ETC will display the Gio @5™ lighting-control desk. The portable Gio @5 is a good fit for students getting started in programming, and delivers complete control of conventional and moving lights, LEDs, and media servers. It gives users hands-on access to playbacks, color control, touchscreen Magic Sheets and more.

The ColorSource Linear striplights will also make their USITT debut. Their unique RBG-Lime color mix expands their color capabilities beyond that of typical four-color LEDs, and multiple fixtures lined up end to end create gap-free coverage.

Visitors to ETC’s booths will also be able to experience new rigging gear, including the Foundation® Desk, which is a portable control station that works with most ETC Rigging hoists and accessories, and is ready for the next generation of software. At USITT, ETC will give a sneak preview of a new budget-friendly rigging hoist that will bring ETC-quality performance and safety features to more venues.

Training opportunities

ETC’s new ColorSource® AV desk puts hands-on, portable control of intelligent lights and the ability to mix LED colors within reach of venues with limited budgets. ETC Senior Product Manager Sarah Clausen will lead two trainings at USITT that will cover the features and programming of the ColorSource AV desk. More information about these sessions can be found at http://www.usittshow.com/consoles.

The GDS CueSystem by ETC is a dedicated cue-light network that provides simple, hands-on control of cue lights and can be scaled and reconfigured to meet changing production needs. Two training sessions on the plug-and-play CueSystem will be held at USITT, where ETC Product Specialist Chris Patton will show how easy the system is to use and give an overview of its hardware and programming features. To learn more about the CueSystem sessions and to register, visit http://www.usittshow.com/consoles.

Visitors to USITT can attend conference sessions, including Eos®-family programming, Magic Sheets, and Effects. ETC experts will also lead sessions on international functional safety standards and LED color, and participate in a light lab focused on blended light. Descriptions of these classes and registration can be found on the USITT website.

ETC Student Session

Friday, March 10th, 5:45pm, ETC booths 114, 214, and 314

It wouldn't be USITT without ETC’s legendary Student Session, where students get an exclusive, backstage look at ETC. They can ask questions directly to ETC staff, meet the team behind the company’s products, hear about career opportunities, and even win prizes. In order to attend the Student Session, students need to pick up a VIP pass from ETC’s tradeshow booths during show hours.

For more information on ETC’s plans for USITT, and to get a free VIP pass to the stage expo, visit http://www.etcconnect.com/About/Events/Tradeshows/USITT.aspx.