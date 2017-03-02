We live in a country, that for the moment, allows a free discussion of topics that are often not allowed in some other countries. No society can be open and free without supporting the arts and humanities. That is why I want to add my voice and the voice of Stage Directions to the chorus of concern about the potentially devastating cuts that could be included in the upcoming 2018 budget proposal from the White House—especially the ones to the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH)—the loss of which will adversely affect theatre and all artistic expression in this country for possibly generations.

I am proud to be working at Stage Directions and Timeless Communications with a publisher and colleagues that supports both free speech and the need for democratic support for the arts and humanities. The cuts to the NEA and NEH could result in the closing of theatres and performing arts centers; no monies available for renovations or basic operating costs; and people losing their jobs. Currently, the funding for the arts and humanities takes one dollar of support and leverages that into $9 in matching funds. Cut the support and much of the matching funds could be reduced or cut completely, the cascade effect is alarming and will affect all of our theatre community.

In a country divided, saying that you want to unite, are hollow words if you are not also going to support the opportunity for people to share ideas, to experience and empathize with others’ opinions, viewpoints, and beliefs. Art and Theatre are the constructive argument which reflects the human experience and provokes meaningful societal debate. That is what the NEA and the NEH do for us as a country; a country that has a government, as described by Abraham Lincoln, "…of the people, by the people, for the people…” I would argue that the NEA and NEH are foundational to a strong democracy; just as important as is a free press, the NEA and NEH are vital voices that should not be silenced by anyone who speaks of uniting us as Americans.

At its core, Stage Directions serves the theatre community across the country—from education to professional—covering the art of theatre, be it onstage or backstage. This is the experience and the conversation that Stage Directions looks to be a driving force within. As a participant in the national theatre experience, and as a member of the theatrical press, we feel it important to fully participate in, and amplify, the calls to support the NEA and the NEH. That is why at Stage Directions we implore all our readers to project our voices to the very back of the houses of Congress by contacting your elected representatives in our nation’s capital!

We plan to bring our readers the news of what other artists, other theatre colleagues, other arts educators, and arts advocates are doing to help us all speak as a community and as an industry. Stage Directions wants to help amplify the voices that may not be heard by bringing—those voices, those thoughts, those ideas—into the larger national conversation. We will be a platform through our social media, website, and magazine for those that may not otherwise have the opportunity to be included or engaged but who are in many cases most at risk if we lose the NEA and NEH. Let us know what you are doing, how you could be affected, and let your voice be heard.

Recently, 24 U.S. Senators signed a letter to President Trump outlining their support for the NEA and the NEH and urging him to maintain support for both endowments. Add your name to their request that the national budget support the NEA and NEH. Contact your senators and representatives. Directory of Representatives: http://www.house.gov/representatives/ and Directory of Senators: https://www.senate.gov/general/contact_information/senators_cfm.cfm

Please feel free to send me, Michael S. Eddy, Editor-in-Chief for Stage Directions magazine, your thoughts, your stories, and your comments. I can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

You can read the Congressional support letter by clicking here.