ETC establishes the David North Memorial Scholarship

MIDDLETON, WI—ETC, Inc. has established the David North Memorial Scholarship for Lighting Technology at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. ETC’s intention in making this gift is to provide financial need-based support for the study of lighting technology in memory of our longtime employee and friend, David A. North, a North Carolina gentleman and supporter of The School of Design and Production.

Further information from Electronic Theatre Controls (etcconnect.com)

David had a deep respect for the North Carolina School of the Arts and the theatre electricians it produces. He donated his time and energy to the school and mentored many interns during the course of his career at ETC. David died at age 50 on February 25th, 2017, after a brief battle with brain cancer. Though his life was short, his legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of everyone he touched.

A memorial will be held at ETC on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 1:00PM CDT. The eulogy portion of the memorial will be live streamed at http://bit.ly/2n2UGNg for those unable to attend.