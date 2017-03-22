Center Theatre Group Presents the Going Pro Career Fair

LOS ANGELES, CA—Center Theatre Group invites current undergraduate and graduate-level college and university students to attend the Going Pro Career Fair on Saturday, April 8, 2017, hosted by East Los Angeles College (ELAC) from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The fair will take place at the ELAC Performing and Fine Arts Complex, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park, CA 91754.

Further information from Center Theatre Group (CenterTheatreGroup.org/StudentBody)

In addition to the Center Theatre Group, the Going Pro Career Fair is co-presented with LA STAGE Alliance, the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Theater, Film and Television, and the University of Southern California (USC) School of Dramatic Arts.

Center Theatre Group’s Going Pro Career Fair is intended to help current undergraduate and graduate-level students prepare for a professional theatre career. The event will include a resource fair, speed networking sessions, panel discussions, and a networking mixer. The fair will feature tables hosted by graduate theatre programs, LA STAGE Alliance, Actors’ Equity and other unions to learn more about their work and the resources they offer theatre artists. Free snacks and beverages will be provided by UCLA.

The Going Pro Career Fair will also include a series of panel discussions. Guests are welcome to stop by at any point during the fair; however, students are encouraged to RSVP to guarantee a spot. Those who RSVP in advanced will receive a free gift upon arrival at the fair.

The schedule for the panel discussions is as follows:

10:30 a.m. – 12 noon Working in Theatre Tech

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Life as an Actor

12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. Art + Business = Arts Management

1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Life as a Playwright

3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Finding Your Art: How Inspiring Theatre Artists Came of Age

Students may also participate in 20-minute speed networking sessions with theatre professionals ranging from producers to costume designers to casting directors. Professionals will review students’ resumes and portfolios, and give advice about their professional careers. The fair will conclude with a networking mixer from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. hosted by USC. The informal mixer will give students the opportunity to meet with professionals, ask additional questions and make connections.

The Going Pro Career Fair is co-presented by Center Theatre Group’s Education and Community Partnerships department. Currently one of the most active theatre education programs in the country, Education and Community Partnerships reached more than 18,000 students, teachers and community members throughout Southern California in the 2015-2016 season. To stay informed about Center Theatre Group’s latest offerings, students ages 13 to 23 can sign up for the Student Body mailing list. Student Body members hear about free workshops, specially priced ticket offers and chances to mingle with peers at events designed for, by and about the next generation.

To RSVP to Center Theatre Group’s Going Pro Career Fair, students should email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with the following information: the student’s full name, school and year, and which discussions they would like to attend. Students interested in participating in a 20-minute speed networking session should email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..