Theater Akzent Chooses Robe DL Series

VIENNA, AUSTRIA—Theater Akzent, a busy producing and touring house located in the Wieden district of Austria’s capital city, has added Robe luminaires to its inventory. Head of lighting, Gerhard Scherer chose to add 12 Robe DL7S Profiles and 12 DL4S Profiles to his inventory.

Further information from Robe (robe.cz)

Scherer has been working at Akzent since it was founded in 1989 in the grounds of the former Palais Nathaniel Rothschild. Its postmodern architecture was designed by Rudolf Jarosch and includes a 455-seat main house, a studio that can accommodate 80 people, and a 380 person capacity event space.

When it came to the most recent technical upgrades for lighting, he was looking for LED-based profile fixtures with additive color mixing, and Robe's DL range ticked all the boxes. Also responsible for lighting 90% of the incoming shows, this has made Gerhard’s life infinitely easier and more enjoyable… and he’s not looked back.

For Scherer, the DL7S profile in particular is "one of the best luminaires I've ever seen,” and very different to what he would normally expect in the white ranges from an LED light source. They considered several different options by different leading lighting manufacturers including Robe before making the investment, although right from the start Robe had an edge because 11 years ago, Akzent purchased some ColorSpot 700E ATs, which are still working really well. "They have been used almost every day for all of that time and there's never been a single issue," confirms Gerhard. The DL4Ss were purchased first, and they were such a success that a year later, they followed up with the DL7Ss, which feature the seven color LED engine, incredibly smooth and even color mixing and a very high CRI and is "in a class of its own in terms of quality," says Gerhard.

During his time at the theatre he's seen massive changes on the technology front. First with color changing devices like scrollers, then moving lights as they became commercially available and affordable, and now the evolution continues with LED products. Akzent was in fact the first theatre in Austria to have moving lights in its house rig. "We like to keep abreast of the trends," Scherer comments, and a typical show lighting rig will currently contain around 42 moving lights—all LED (they also have some LED washes). They now have color consistency throughout the rig, the dimming is "excellent" and the whites are “amazing” thanks to the 7-color engine.

Akzent is partially state funded and partially self-financed. The show schedule is very tight, but with the DLS Profiles in house—they are rigged on various over-stage pipes—they can now be infinitely more flexible in their approach to lighting any type or style of performance. Scherer is 100% a Robe fan right now. “The DL7S Profile is very innovative and much more adaptable that a discharge fixture in this scenario and both these and the DL4S Profiles are ideal for us,” he concludes.