Boston LED Ellipsoidal Shootout

BOSTON, MA—In mid-March, 50 lighting industry professionals in Boston gathered to see the LED Ellipsoidal Shootout produced by USITT and hosted by High Output. Seven companies brought a total of 20 luminaires to do side-to-side comparisons.

Further information from Available Light (availablelight.com)

The manufacturers represented at the LED Ellipsoidal Shootout included: Altman Lighting, BBS, Chauvet, ETC, Strand/Selecon, LSI, and PRG/RHA. The list of luminaires included five different units from Altman’s Phoenix range; the BBS Force V LED ellipsoidal; four of the Chauvet Ovation range; three of the ETC LED Series 2 units and a Source 4WRD. They also separately compared LED-based ellipsoidals for architectural lighting applications including an ETC Source 4 Mini LED and ETC Irideon; a BPL from Lighting Services, Inc.; and the PRG/RH+A LED Projector.

The event was the brain-child of Steven Rosen FIALD, President & Creative Director at Available Light, Dan Jentzen, Director of Education at High Output, and Anthony Phelps, Assistant Professor of Theatre Arts at UMass Boston and USITT representative. Spanning a wide spectrum of lighting professionals, the event was attended by architectural lighting designers, theatre LDs, Film/TV lighting directors, university educators & students, sales reps and manufacturers. Event assistance was provided by Brighter Boston, an organization dedicated to providing urban teenagers with professional internships in technical theatre. “Dan, Anthony and I are dedicated to serving lighting design education,” says Rosen. “Because of this, we wanted the event to be a unifying experience, not a competitive one. There was no ‘winner’. We all walked away knowing more about each fixture than we would in the vacuum of a sales pitch.”

“We know that LED lighting is significantly more efficacious than legacy halogen sources, but from color quality to dimming to mechanics, we wanted to demystify the performance and attributes of LED-driven ellipsoidal spotlights,” Rosen continues. Fixtures were separated into three groups: Tungsten, which were designed to look the most like halogen lamps; Daylight with tune-able white; and Color-Changing. Shown one-by-one, the basics from each fixtures’ cut sheet was announced before demonstrating each feature. “We started each lamp at what the manufacturer considered ‘white,’ reminding us all how dramatically different white light can really be. From there, we went through shutter/gobo quality, beam quality, center beam intensity, color temperature, CCI, dUV, and CRI,” explains Jentzen.

“This shootout gave us the opportunity not only to compare fixtures to one another but also to understand real time performance vs. published data,” adds Phelps. Manufacturers and sales reps were more than happy to participate. “It not only gave them the opportunity to show their fixtures to 50 diverse lighting designers in one shot, it also gave them the chance to see where their fixtures stacked up against the competition,” says Jessica Krometis, IALD New England Chapter Coordinator and Available Light designer. “We hope to see more events like this that attract a wide-ranging group of lighting professionals. The conversations were, well, illuminating!”