USITT Hosting Book Launch and Celebration of The Designs of Santo Loquasto

SYRACUSE, NY—Join USITT and Santo Loquasto at The Drama Book Shop on Thursday, April 27, 2017, 5:00 p.m., for a book launch and celebration of The Designs of Santo Loquasto. The latest in The Designs of series published by USITT will be available for purchase. The event will be followed by a signing.

Further information from USITT (usitt.org)

The Designs of Santo Loquasto is the tenth book in USITT’s series documenting the work of America’s best theatrical designers. It is profusely illustrated with almost 100 exquisite renderings, models, and production photographs and it includes a complete design chronology, as well as a listing of Mr. Loquasto's awards and honors. The Designs of Santo Loquasto chronicles his work, his collaborations, and his creative process.

Loquasto is widely regarded as a Broadway designer. Many of his most memorable productions, like That Championship Season, American Buffalo, Café Crown (Tony Award for scene design), The Cherry Orchard (Tony Award for costume design), Ragtime (costumes), and Grand Hotel (Tony Award for costumes) have been on Broadway, where his current designs for Hello, Dolly!, with Bette Midler, can be seen.

Loquasto has designed for top Off-Broadway companies (New York Shakespeare Festival, Manhattan Theatre Club) and major regional theatres (Arena Stage, Guthrie Theatre, Goodman Theatre, Stratford Festival in Canada). He has also designed opera (Chicago Lyric Opera, Metropolitan Opera) and dance (American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, Twyla Tharp, Paul Taylor, National Ballet of Canada).

Among his well-known films are Big, Desperately Seeking Susan, and some 30 films for Woody Allen, including Bullets Over Broadway (Oscar nomination for production design), Radio Days (Oscar nomination for production design) Zelig (Oscar nomination for costume design), Blue Jasmine, and Café Society.

This event is free and open to the public. The Drama Book Shop is located at 250 West 40th Street New York, NY. The book is available for purchase at Drama Book Shop and online at the USITT Store.