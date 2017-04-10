Sweat by Lynn Nottage Wins the Pulitzer Prize

The Pulitzer Prize for Drama has been awarded to Sweat, by Lynn Nottage. The play was recognized as a nuanced yet powerful drama that reminds audiences of the stacked deck still facing workers searching for the American dream. Sweat is currently playing on Broadway at Studio 54, after a sold-out run at the Public Theater and previous productions at Oregon Shakespeare Festival and D.C.’s Arena Stage, who together co-commissioned the piece originally. In the video below, Nottage speaks with PBS NewsHour about this important American drama, which she began working on in 2011 but today has taken on an incredible timeliness.

