In Memoriam Corky Boyd, 50

John “Corky” Boyd passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 7 at the age of 50. Boyd was a co-owner in Hudson Scenic Studios along with Neil O’Connor and Neil Mazzella. He had been with the Hudson for over 24 years and has been instrumental in developing the Hudson Motion Control system that powers many shows on Broadway.

He managed the creation of scenery and automation for Broadway shows including Aladdin, Disney’s The Lion King, Hamilton, Matilda, and Billy Elliot as well as for the Times Square Ball. He was a Visiting Lecturer at the Yale University School of Drama, where he earned his Master of Fine Arts in Technical Design and Production. Boyd had an undergraduate degree in Economics from Northwestern University and also loved sailing and the outdoors and was a former Commodore of the Cedarhurst Yacht Club.

Boyd, who was born and raised in Portland, OR is survived by his wife Christine, son William, his mother Bette, father Larry, and stepmother Linda, his brothers and their families.On May 9, Disney Theatrical Productions honored Boyd with a tribute on the marquee of the New Amsterdam Theatre as the curtain went up on Aladdin. The funeral mass was held on May 12.