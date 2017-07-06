Cirque du Soleil Acquires Blue Man Group

Global entertainment leader Cirque du Soleil today announced the acquisition of New-York-based Blue Man Productions, a global live entertainment company best known for the award-winning Blue Man Group show, performed in over 20 countries and seen by more than 35 million people worldwide since 1991.



Daniel Lamarre, CEO of Cirque du Soleil as well as Phil Stanton and Chris Wink, Co-Founders of Blue Man Productions discuss the future of both companies.

The acquisition of Blue Man Group considerably widens Cirque du Soleil's audience pool, adding to their portfolio Blue Man Productions' six resident productions established across the United States and Germany, as well as a North American and a World Tour. The transaction is in line with Cirque du Soleil's vision for the future, as the Montreal-based creative powerhouse looks to further expand globally and diversify its entertainment offering beyond circus arts. With its original aesthetics, award-winning musical talent and immersive experience know-how, the acquisition of Blue Man Group also represents an additional asset for Cirque du Soleil's creative team and show offerings.

"We want to broaden our horizons, develop new forms of entertainment, reach out to new audiences and expand our own creative capabilities. Today, we are taking a decisive step towards materializing these ambitions", said Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil. "We are extremely excited to welcome the iconic Blue Man Group to our portfolio of shows. Their unbridled creativity makes them a perfect cultural fit for Cirque du Soleil. Our extensive marketing research also confirms that Blue Man Group is a strong 'love brand' with a solid fan base – something else our two brands have in common."

For 25 years, Blue Man Group has earned an unrivaled reputation in the global entertainment industry. With a history and values similar to that of Cirque, the company was born of a crazy dream in the creative minds of its three founders. Blending technology, music and comedy, they created boldly colored, playful and steadfastly interactive shows. The company currently operates resident shows in New York, Boston, Las Vegas, Chicago, Orlando and Berlin, as well as two touring productions.

Blue Man Group Co-Founder Phil Stanton explains, "When we began our Blue Man journey, we set our sights on creating theater that would bring people together in a celebration of human connection. We have been humbled, amazed and inspired by the audience responses we have received over the years."

Co-Founder Chris Wink adds, "Now, we find ourselves on the brink of our next chapter, and we have big ideas for the future. Only a global creative powerhouse like Cirque du Soleil could help us achieve our vision. Their commitment to artistic quality and originality is unparalleled and their creative resources are vast. It is an honor to join forces with their organization."

Be sure to also read SD's article Blue Man Group Sound Designer Marcus Ross Talks Cutting the Audio Cable and see a video clip of the Blue Man Group performing by clicking here.