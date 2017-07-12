TCG Announces New Appointments to Board of Directors

Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for theatre, welcomes six new members to its board of directors: Raymond Bobgan, executive artistic director, Cleveland Public Theatre, Cleveland, OH; Will Davis, artistic director, American Theatre Company, Chicago, IL; Jamie Herlich, director of development, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Seattle, WA; Benita Hofstetter Koman, executive director, The Roy Cockrum Foundation, Knoxville, TN; Johamy Morales, education director, Creede Repertory Theatre, Creede, CO; and Randy Reyes, artistic director, Mu Performing Arts, St. Paul, MN.

“Each new class of TCG board members brings a wealth of personal and professional perspective to help manifest our vision of a better world for theatre, and a better world because of theatre,” said Teresa Eyring, executive director, TCG. “We are committed to building a diverse board, considering a range of factors, including geography, organization size, personal identity, expertise, and job function within the field.”

"Now more than ever TCG is essential for the American theatre,” said Kevin Moriarty, board chair, TCG. “With TCG’s support and inspiration, theatre-makers are coming together to create a culture of greater equity, diversity, and inclusion, advocate for the centrality of theatre in our national dialogue, and cultivate resources to secure a sustainable future for theatres throughout our country and beyond. I’m proud to join with the staff and board of TCG to fulfill its ambitious plans for the future.”

Kevin Moriarty, artistic director of Dallas Theater Center, Dallas, TX, returns for his second term as board chair, joining a slate of officers that includes: vice chair Kathryn M. Lipuma, executive director, Writers Theatre, Glencoe, IL; secretary Larissa FastHorse, playwright and choreographer, Santa Monica, CA; and treasurer Tim Jennings, executive director; The Shaw Festival, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON, Canada. Rebecca Hopkins, managing director of Florida Studio Theatre, returns as the League of Resident Theatres (LORT) liaison.

Returning board members include: Christopher Acebo, associate artistic director, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Ashland, OR; Sarah Bellamy, co-artistic director, Penumbra Theatre Company, St Paul, MN; Joseph P. Benincasa, president and CEO, The Actors Fund, New York, NY; Kristen Coury, founder and producing artistic director, Gulfshore Playhouse, Naples, FL; Joshua Dachs, president, Fisher Dachs Associates Theatre Planning and Design, New York, NY; Teresa Eyring, executive director, Theatre Communications Group, New York, NY; Derek Goldman, co-founding director, Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics; Director, Playwright/Adapter, Professor, Georgetown University, Washington, DC; Susan Hilferty, costume and set designer, New York, NY; Marshall Jones III, producing artistic director, Crossroads Theatre Company, New Brunswick, NJ; Max Leventhal, owner’s representative, The Woodruff Arts Center, Atlanta, GA; Eileen J. Morris, artistic director, The Ensemble Theatre, Houston, TX; Lisa Portes, director and educator, Chicago, IL; Meghan Pressman, managing director, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Washington, DC; Heather Randall, actor, producer, trustee at New York Theatre Workshop, New York, NY and Los Angeles, CA; Francine T. Reynolds, artistic director; New Stage Theatre, Jackson, MS; Ellen Richard, executive director, Laguna Playhouse, Laguna Beach, CA; Blake Robison, artistic director; Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Cincinnati, OH; Eric Rosen, artistic director, Kansas City Repertory Theatre, Kansas City, MO; Michael S. Rosenberg, managing director, La Jolla Playhouse, San Diego, CA; Nikkole Salter, actress, playwright, educator, and arts advocate, Bloomfield, NJ; Tim Sanford, artistic director, Playwrights Horizons, New York, NY; John Douglas Thompson, actor, New York, NY; Robert P. Warren, president, The William & Eva Fox Foundation, Bethesda, MD; and Shana C. Waterman, Head of Television, One Race TV, Los Angeles, CA.

Members of TCG’s board serve three two-year terms. Board officers serve terms of one-year, concurrent with the fiscal year of July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018.

