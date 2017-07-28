2017-2018 Tony Awards Nominating Committee Announced
The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced today the Nominating Committee for the 2017-2018 Broadway season. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.
The Nominating Committee attends all productions during the Broadway season and meets on the date designated by the Administration Committee to determine, by vote, the Tony Award nominees for that season. The committee of Tony Nominators will include 50 members for the 2017-2018 season. Members of the committee serve a three-year term.
The 2017-2018 Nominating Committee includes:
Bob Alwine – Associate Producer, Goodspeed Musicals**
Adrian Bailey – Actor
Victoria Bailey – Executive Director, Theatre Development Fund
Milly Barranger – Author/Educator**
Suzy Benzinger – Costume Designer**
Luis Castro – Media and Entertainment Executive, Producer|
Dawn Chiang – Lighting Designer**
Hope Clarke – Choreographer
Trip Cullman – Director
Patricia Cruz – Executive Director, Harlem Stage/Aaron Davis Hall, Inc.
Carmen de Lavallade – Choreographer**
Edgar Dobie – Executive Producer, Arena Stage – Washington, DC
Judith Dolan – Costume Designer**
Scott Elliott – Director, Artistic Director, The New Group
Tim Federle – Novelist, Playwright**
Peter Jay Fernandez – Actor, Educator
Anna Glass – Executive Director, Dance Theatre of Harlem**
Daniel Goldfarb – Playwright, Bookwriter
Sam Gonzalez – Director of Operations, Pfizer Medical/Board of Trustees, Playwrights Horizons
Mason Granger -- Director of Grants, Hearst Foundation**
Adam Gwon – Composer, Lyricist
Katori Hall – Playwright**
Roy Harris – Production Stage Manager
Peter Hedges – Writer
Mara Isaacs – Founder and Director, Octopus Theatricals, LLC
Lou Jacob – Director
Michael Kantor – Executive Producer, American Masters
Anne Keefe – Associate Artist, Westport Country Playhouse
Celia Keenan-Bolger – Actor**
Marjorie Bradley Kellogg – Scenic Designer**
Tom Kitt – Composer, Lyricist, Bookwriter
Fran Kumin – Consultant, Performing Arts Organizations, Foundations, University Theatre Programs
Michael John LaChiusa – Composer, Lyricist, Librettist
Tony Meola – Sound Designer
Jessica Molaskey – Actor
Sheila Nevins – President, HBO Documentary Films
Laurence O’Keefe – Composer, Lyricist, Bookwriter
Paige Price – Producing Artistic Director, Philadelphia Theatre Company
Paul Rudnick – Playwright, Novelist, Screenwriter, Essayist
Don Scardino – Director, Actor**
Mikki Shepard – Executive Producer, The Apollo Theatre
Warner Shook – Director
Randy Skinner – Director, Choreographer**
Ellen Sorrin – Director, The George Balanchine Trust
Jessica Stone – Actor, Director
Edward Strong – Producer
Jose Antonio Vargas – Journalist, Filmmaker, Founder of Define American
Jennifer von Mayrhauser – Costume Designer
Tom Watson – Retired Executive, Television Advertising
Evan Yionoulis – Director
**Denotes new Nominating Committee Member
