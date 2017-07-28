2017-2018 Tony Awards Nominating Committee Announced

The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced today the Nominating Committee for the 2017-2018 Broadway season. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The Nominating Committee attends all productions during the Broadway season and meets on the date designated by the Administration Committee to determine, by vote, the Tony Award nominees for that season. The committee of Tony Nominators will include 50 members for the 2017-2018 season. Members of the committee serve a three-year term.

The 2017-2018 Nominating Committee includes:

Bob Alwine – Associate Producer, Goodspeed Musicals**

Adrian Bailey – Actor

Victoria Bailey – Executive Director, Theatre Development Fund

Milly Barranger – Author/Educator**

Suzy Benzinger – Costume Designer**

Luis Castro – Media and Entertainment Executive, Producer|

Dawn Chiang – Lighting Designer**

Hope Clarke – Choreographer

Trip Cullman – Director

Patricia Cruz – Executive Director, Harlem Stage/Aaron Davis Hall, Inc.

Carmen de Lavallade – Choreographer**

Edgar Dobie – Executive Producer, Arena Stage – Washington, DC

Judith Dolan – Costume Designer**

Scott Elliott – Director, Artistic Director, The New Group

Tim Federle – Novelist, Playwright**

Peter Jay Fernandez – Actor, Educator

Anna Glass – Executive Director, Dance Theatre of Harlem**

Daniel Goldfarb – Playwright, Bookwriter

Sam Gonzalez – Director of Operations, Pfizer Medical/Board of Trustees, Playwrights Horizons

Mason Granger -- Director of Grants, Hearst Foundation**

Adam Gwon – Composer, Lyricist

Katori Hall – Playwright**

Roy Harris – Production Stage Manager

Peter Hedges – Writer

Mara Isaacs – Founder and Director, Octopus Theatricals, LLC

Lou Jacob – Director

Michael Kantor – Executive Producer, American Masters

Anne Keefe – Associate Artist, Westport Country Playhouse

Celia Keenan-Bolger – Actor**

Marjorie Bradley Kellogg – Scenic Designer**

Tom Kitt – Composer, Lyricist, Bookwriter

Fran Kumin – Consultant, Performing Arts Organizations, Foundations, University Theatre Programs

Michael John LaChiusa – Composer, Lyricist, Librettist

Tony Meola – Sound Designer

Jessica Molaskey – Actor

Sheila Nevins – President, HBO Documentary Films

Laurence O’Keefe – Composer, Lyricist, Bookwriter

Paige Price – Producing Artistic Director, Philadelphia Theatre Company

Paul Rudnick – Playwright, Novelist, Screenwriter, Essayist

Don Scardino – Director, Actor**

Mikki Shepard – Executive Producer, The Apollo Theatre

Warner Shook – Director

Randy Skinner – Director, Choreographer**

Ellen Sorrin – Director, The George Balanchine Trust

Jessica Stone – Actor, Director

Edward Strong – Producer

Jose Antonio Vargas – Journalist, Filmmaker, Founder of Define American

Jennifer von Mayrhauser – Costume Designer

Tom Watson – Retired Executive, Television Advertising

Evan Yionoulis – Director

**Denotes new Nominating Committee Member

