Iconic Playwright & Actor Sam Shepard has Died at 73

Playwright, actor, author and storyteller, Sam Shepard passed away at age 73 at home in Kentucky. A spokesman for the Shepard family told the New York Times the cause was complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

In 1996, The Signature Theatre Company dedicated their entire season to Shepard’s plays. That journey of producing and revisiting his works with Shepard’s own involvement was chronicled by Storyville Films in the documentary, Sam Shepard: Stalking Himself. It featured one of the only in-depth interviews Shepard ever gave on-camera. The film aired on PBS’s Great Performances.



Shepard’s works emerged as an important voice depicting the often unchronicled American lives of those forgotten, struggling or sidelined in the American fabric. His play, Buried Child, won the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1979. He received two other nominations for Pulitzers, for the plays True West and Fool for Love. He also won 11 Obie Awards during his career. Shepard was also a well-respected actor with a lengthy filmography and was nominated for an Academy Award for his supporting role in The Right Stuff.



Shepard is survived by his children, Jesse, Hannah and Walker Shepard as well as his sisters, Sandy and Roxanne Rogers.

Stage Directions will be posting a fuller obituary and story about Shepard and his work later this week. In the meantime to learn more about his incredible body of work you can go to: http://www.sam-shepard.com/index.html