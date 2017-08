Thrillist and Ballast Point Brewing Company present the video: Dedicated to the Craft with Mary Creede, Co-founder of Jerard Studio. The studio, which she co-owns with John Jerard, is located in Red Hook, Brooklyn, NY, has created props for a number of shows, including Hamilton: An American Musical as well as Though Shalt Not, The Addams Family, After The Rain Comes, The Little Mermaid, The Producers, and many more.