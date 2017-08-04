25 Years of the ETC Source Four Fixture

This November marks the 25th anniversary of the birth of the Source Four® fixture at ETC. Between now and this year’s LDI tradeshow, ETC is taking a look back at this product that has become such a major part of the company's story, the fixture that has made a long-lasting impact on our industry, and the product that has inspired many additional ETC fixtures.

When asked what he remembers about the first time he saw the Source Four, ETC CEO Fred Foster says “When I first saw the Source Four it was just a HPL lamp, glass reflector, and a lens on an optical rail in Dave Cunningham's lab. But it was 40% brighter than a 1,000W FEL and used only 575W of power. I was awe struck. It was even more fun to watch the looks on the faces of the LDI attendees when we launched the product a year later.”

Ellen White, Outreach and Training Specialist at ETC, was working in ETC’s booth in 1992 when Source Four was first revealed. “We launched three products at that tradeshow and we really thought the talk was going to focus on the Sensor dimmers and the Obsession console. But Source Four started a small buzz that morning and became the topic of conversation at many dinners that evening.”

Since launching at LDI in 1992, ETC has shipped nearly 3.8 million Source Four fixtures. That gives ETC plenty of reasons to celebrate this milestone.

As part of the anniversary celebration, ETC is creating a video showcasing the longevity of the Source Four fixture. They want to see as many of those millions of Source Four and Source Four LED fixtures as possible. As part of this crowd-sourced video project, ETC is asking you to send photos of your Source Four and Source Four LED fixtures hanging in your theaters, your churches, your schools, and your community centers.

You’ll find specific instructions and photo submission procedures here: www.etcconnect.com/sourcefouris25.

Between now and October 1st, please submit photos through this online form in exchange for a limited-edition Source Four 25th Anniversary t-shirt (while supplies last) and the chance to win one of ten Source Four mini LEDs.

The last 25 years with Source Four have been an inspiration. Here’s to the next 25!