Sennheiser Offers Upgrade Path for 600MHz Wireless Users

Sennheiser has announced a trade-in program in the U.S. region following the decision by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to phase out use of the 600 MHz band for wireless audio over the next few years. For Sennheiser customers and owners of equipment operating in this range, there has never been a better time to upgrade their wireless equipment.

Between now and December 14th, Sennheiser will offer any owners of non-compliant wireless systems from any manufacturer a unique opportunity to trade-in their outdated gear for the latest Sennheiser FCC-compliant equipment through a special rebate program. The rebate program consists of a simple three-step program:

First, wireless equipment owners should check eligibility for the rebate by checking for a printed sticker on the equipment that indicates its operating frequency range. If the printed information indicates operation in the 600 MHz range above 608 MHz, an upgrade is required to maintain FCC compliance.

Second, consumers may purchase authorized wireless equipment from an authorized Sennheiser dealer. The following FCC forward-compliant models are eligible and their recommended frequency ranges are indicated:

XS Wireless | Recommended Frequency Range: A

evolution wireless G3 | Recommended Frequency Ranges: A1, A, G

evolution wireless D1 | Frequency Range: 2.4 GHz

AVX and SpeechLine Digital Wireless | Frequency Range: 1.9 GHz

2000 Series | Recommended Frequency Range: Aw

3000 / 5000 Series | Recommended Frequency Range: L

Digital 6000 | Recommended Frequency Ranges: A1 - A4

Third, consumers should send their outdated gear to Sennheiser to complete the rebate process. Following is a list of product series eligible for the promotion. A full table of eligible Sennheiser models and their trade-in values is available here.

XS Wireless Series – $50

evolution wireless D1 Series - $50

AVX Series - $100

evolution wireless ew 100 G3 Series - $100

evolution wireless ew 100 G3 Portable Series - $100

evolution wireless ew 300 G3 Series - $150

evolution wireless ew 300 IEM G3 Series - $150

evolution wireless ew 500 G3 Series - $200

SpeechLine Digital Wireless Series - $200

2000 Series - $200-$400

2000 IEM - $200-$400

3000/5000 Series - $300-$600

Digital 6000 - $300-$600

Further information about this limited time offer from Sennheiser: sennheiser.com/600-mhz-promo