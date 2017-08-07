Trex Company Completes Acquisition of Staging Concepts

Trex Company, known for its decking and railings, and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, has acquired Staging Concepts and SC Railing, which will be the first operating company within the Trex Commercial Products subsidiary.

Staging Concepts is a leading supplier of staging equipment for the global performing arts, sports and event production markets. Through a consistent strategy of sales expansion, end market diversification, new product development and acquisition, the company has achieved impressive growth over the past five years. SC Railing offers premium, custom-designed engineered railing solutions, which are prevalent in stadium and arena facilities, as well as more standardized architectural and aluminum railing systems, which target commercial and high-rise applications.

Leveraging Staging Concepts’ legacy of engineering and its position as the leading manufacturer of custom railings and staging solutions, this strategic purchase will expand Trex’s reach into the growing commercial arena while presenting exciting synergies for continued growth in the residential market. “Staging Concepts has a deep understanding of the markets it serves and unparalleled design and engineering expertise,” said James E. Cline, president and CEO of Trex Company. “Like Trex, the company fosters a culture of continuous innovation and improvement.”

Becoming a meaningful addition to such a successful and recognized brand in the building products space signifies well-earned recognition of capabilities, and positions both companies for long-term, strategic expansion. “The combination of our best-in-class engineering and custom fabrication capabilities with the unrivaled Trex brand name and legacy of innovation creates a compelling value proposition,” said John Lewis, CEO of Staging Concepts. “We are extremely pleased and proud to join forces with such a highly-respected and well-run company and look forward to growing together.”

Trex Commercial Products will be a distinct and separate entity, and will continue to operate out of the existing SC facilities in Brooklyn Park, MN, and Fort Mill, SC, under the trade names SC Railing and Staging Concepts.

About Staging Concepts

Staging Concepts offers the finest in portable stage equipment including: performance stage platforms, seating riser platforms, custom applications, camera platforms, portable stairs and raised flooring. Staging Concepts has provided superior product solutions for stadiums, arenas, ballparks, convention centers, theatres and production companies, as well as educational, worship and governmental organizations since 1990.



Further information from Staging Concepts:www.stagingconcepts.com

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice.



Further information from Trex Company: www.trex.com



