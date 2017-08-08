Finalists Named for the HES 2017 HOG Factor Competition

High End Systems announces the finalists for the 2017 HOG Factor National Collegiate Lighting Show Programming Competition. The competition finals will be held on High End Systems' booth at the 2017 LDI trade show. The finalist teams will be flown to Las Vegas to perform their pieces live at LDI 2017, based on the High End Systems 2017 LDI Booth Design.

The Finalist teams are:

• Long Beach Three from California State University, Long Beach

• SolaSwine from Carnegie Mellon University

• Backstaged from University of Cincinnati – College-Conservatory of Music

"On behalf of everyone from HES, we want to congratulate all teams for their participation in our 3rd annual HOG Factor Competition,” commented High End Systems' Paul Hancock. “The participation was overwhelming this year; to say it was incredibly difficult for our panel of judges this year would be an understatement. After three years of the Hog Factor Competitions, the submissions we are receiving improve every year."

HES Console Senior Software Engineer Jonathan Kemble added, "We're excited to be hosting the HOG Factor once again, and are thrilled to see the enthusiasm and interest in HOG from such a variety of young designers. It's great to see how well the HOG 4 console range extends to all levels of experience. We couldn't be happier to provide our powerful feature set to a fresh new crowd and give them some well-deserved exposure."

"The HOG Factor competition has grown each year—not just in the number of participants, but mainly in the content and complexity we see in the work and output of the student teams,” said HES General Manager Becky Koester. “Each year becomes a bit more challenging in the overall judging and selection process. We're very anxious to meet the three teams selected to join us at LDI. This next generation of LD's are very gifted and bring a new dimension to their work."

Further information from High End Systems, an ETC Company: www.highend.com