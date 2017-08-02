InLight Gobos Celebrates its 15th Anniversary

On August 1, 2017, InLight Gobos reached its 15-year milestone, noted company Founder and President Rick Hutton, who credits his wife, Adriana, for helping make the business a success. Hutton also announced a promotion that celebrates his 15th Anniversary.

"I am humbled and honored to work with so many outstanding people in this industry,” stated Hutton. “It is because of all our clients that we have made it to this 15-year milestone and reflecting back to the beginning, it has had its moments, headaches, and disappointments but it has had way more fulfilling, rewarding, and glorious moments that will stay with me forever! I would like to say THANK YOU to everyone that has made InLight Gobos possible!"

As a Thank You to the industry, InLight Gobos is offering 15% off on ALL orders through the month of August 2017. Here's your chance to stock up on your gobo needs and save big.

Further information from InLight Gobos: www.inlightgobos.com