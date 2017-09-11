Attendee Registration Now Open for The 2018 NAMM Show

Pro audio and event tech professionals can now register to attend The 2018 NAMM Show, January 25-28, in Anaheim California. The show, which annually gathers over 100,000 attendees from 139 countries and regions, will take on a new look in the form of communities across the show floor, including expanded event technology and pro audio areas; the addition of a new building, Anaheim Convention Center North (ACC North); as well as a new education and professional development campus, provided by a variety of industry leading experts in their respective fields.

A wide range of sessions will be presented under the guidance of ESTA (Entertainment Services and Technology Association); Timeless Communications (Front of House; Projection, Lights and Staging News; Stage Directions magazine; and the Parnelli Awards); and Lighting & Sound America; as well as the addition of AES@NAMM: Pro Sound Symposium, which will feature over 250 educational sessions designed for pro audio professionals.

NAMM is a business-to-business event, open to members and professionals involved in pro audio, software, live sound, lighting, and other entertainment technologies, along with buyers and influencers representing venues and houses of worship, as well as music educators and music majors. As part of our alliance with The NAMM Show, we have arranged a special registration rate of $25 for industry professionals.

To register, please follow the instructions below:

Visit The 2018 NAMM Show Registration site at: https://registration.experientevent.com/ShowAMM181/?flowcode=NONM

Select ‘Start a New Registration’

Enter your name, organization name and organization website

Enter Promo Code: SD18NAMM

Answer a few short questions, provide a business credential that associates you with your organization (such as website, business card, or pay stub)

Follow the prompts to complete your registration

After completing the online registration, attendees can book their hotel room by visiting the official housing desk, as powered by Eventsphere here: https://aws.passkey.com/event/49071739/owner/2698962/home

Attendees to The NAMM Show will have access to a robust show floor, filled with leading brands; networking and events; and the best-in-class industry education. Announced earlier this month, Timeless’ Pro Production Sessions presented by Front of House; and Projection, Lights and Staging News will offer a variety of hot topics by industry leaders ranging from video and video production, to dialing in the right sound in difficult venues and tour managers imparting advice on logistics, packing and managing major stadium tours. All sessions are included in badge registration. Highlights include:

Lighting Designer Roundtable: Today’s top lighting designers will weigh in on their recent projects, explain the highs and lows of the gigs and discuss the presentation techniques utilized.

Media Servers Ever-Expanding Role in Production: Hear from top video programmers as they speak to their role in collaborating with the video director and/or production designer. Panelists will discuss the consideration of choosing the media server, building the video system and the capabilities and expansive abilities media servers bring to the table.

The FOH View: Getting an Intimate Sound in an Arena: Hear tips and tricks from the pros on what it takes to get an intimate sound to connect with your audience—in less-than-desirable conditions.

Bringing It All Together: Top production designers talk about how their work interprets and creates an environment that underscores and enhances the artists’ work and the audience’s experience.

In the evening, The NAMM Show will offer plenty of networking opportunities, including the new-to-NAMM Parnelli Awards (Friday, January 26), honoring pioneering, influential professionals and companies and their contributions to the live production industry. This year’s event will recognize Billy Joel’s long-time Production Manager, Bobby “Boomer” Thrasher, as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award. Lighting designer and innovator, Jonathan Smeeton (The Rolling Stones, Marilyn Manson, Jane’s Addiction, Taylor Swift), will receive the Parnelli Visionary Award; and DiGiCo technical director John Stadius will be honored with the Audio Innovator Award. Other events to be held over the course of the show include the pro audio and sound recording favorite NAMM TEC Awards (Saturday, January 27), concerts on The Grand Plaza Stage, and a myriad of other interactive events and opportunities.

About NAMM

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is a not-for-profit association with a mission to strengthen the $17 billion music products industry and promote the pleasures and benefits of making music. NAMM's activities and programs are designed to promote music making to people of all ages. NAMM is comprised of approximately10,300 Member companies located in more than 104 countries. For more information about NAMM or the proven benefits of making music, interested parties can visit www.namm.org, call 800-767-NAMM (6266) or follow the organization on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.