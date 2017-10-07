Registration for USITT 2018 is Now Open

Early-Early Bird online registration for USITT 2018 in Fort Lauderdale is now officially open. USITT’s 2018 Annual Conference & Stage Expo runs March 14-17 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Early-Early Bird registration – by Dec. 7 – saves the most money, with the lowest rates. The 2018 show features 260+ conference sessions and 300 exhibitors at the Stage Expo: an extensive, hands-on showcase of the latest in live entertainment technology.

Among the 2018 highlights:

Stage Expo: USITTs Stage Expo has over 300 exhibitors and is a combination event and marketplace. See the latest new products from leading companies in the technical theatre industry all in one location. Get hands-on with demos and trainings and collaborate with industry professionals no matter your level of experience.

Poster Sessions: This year, poster sessions have gone digital. USITT Poster Sessions are a great way to share information and expand your scholarly activity, including new solutions to old problems, innovations, research results, discoveries, and developments.

Props Lab: The first ever Props Lab hands-on experience will be on the Stage Expo floor in Fort Lauderdale. Curated by last year’s Early Career Honors speaker Jay Duckworth, the lab will provide demonstrations and training activities led by esteemed properties masters, educators, artisans, puppet makers, and fight masters.

Sessions: Over 260 sessions will be offered across 12 learning tracks in architecture, costuming, engineering, lighting design, scenic design, technical production, management, safety & health, and sound design.

Outdoor Stage: We will be taking full advantage of the weather in South Florida at our outdoor stage. This stage will serve as a special event space as well as a Conference education space.

Fort Lauderdale Attractions: Art, history, food, and nature are all at your fingertips in the Fort Lauderdale area. Take advantage of all the entertainment and dining options between sessions and Stage Expo perusing.

To Register for USITT 2018, please visit www.usittshow.com

Further information from USITT: www.usitt.org