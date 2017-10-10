USITT Stage Management Mentor Program Accepting Applications

October 10th, is International Stage Managers Day. In recognition of that, we're sharing the news that the USITT Stage Management Mentor Program (SMMP) is open and looking for participants. The deadline to apply is November 15. The SMMP program offers students and young professionals interested in stage management the opportunity to participate in a practical training experience.

With the support of professional stage managers, participants coordinate and manage the major events of the USITT Annual Conference & Stage Expo. Students and mentors work together to prepare and realize the various and often complex events. Events include the conference Opening/Keynote, New Products Showcase, and Tech Olympics, among others. Those chosen will be assigned the role of SM or ASM for up to three events. In addition, all members of the project will participate in roundtable discussions about stage management and related areas and skills.

Mentors are drawn from the ranks of established professionals who work in a wide variety of live performing arts. SMMP is a full-time commitment during the Conference, those selected will be expected to participate daily from early morning to late evening. Participants in SMMP have the opportunity to make crucial and lasting contacts as they move into the profession.

Program requirements

• Students must be enrolled in at least the third year of an undergraduate University program or be enrolled as a graduate student.

• Young professionals must be in their first three years of paid employment in a performing arts field.

• Must be available from 10am Tuesday March 13 through 6pm Saturday March 17.

• $15 entry fee (non-refundable)

• If accepted into the program, students must be or become a USITT Student member

• Deadline: November 15, 2017

For further information on the USITT Stage Management Mentor Program: www.usittshow.com/smmp