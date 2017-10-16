Altman Lighting offers Mains Dimming solutions

As lighting technology continues to evolve towards more efficient LED designs, the need for acceptable retrofit dimming solutions has continued to advance as well. Understanding the challenges associated with the aesthetic dimming quality of LED luminaires, Altman Lighting has added high-performance, phase-cut Mains Dimming into a number of its innovative LED luminaires. With their true 0-100% dimming curve, the Altman Lighting Mains Dimming solution offers an easy, one-to-one fixture replacement with no added infrastructure, costly labor, or additional wiring for your new LED lighting design.

Altman Lighting Mains-Dimmable LED Luminaires

The Chalice LED Series is the most diverse range of downlights available for any application. Chalice mounting options include pendant, recessed, aircraft cable, wall and yoke mount; with dimming choices ranging from Mains Dimming to DMX, perfect for any new construction or retrofit project. Also available with a wide variety of LED color or white light options plus numerous lens or reflector choices, the Chalice LED Series is the most versatile and easy to integrate downlight solution available today.

Available as a 6-inch or 8-inch white output solution, the Pegasus LED Fresnel is both a Mains Dimmable and DMX controlled luminaire that replicates the soft light output that is expected from a theatrical or studio Fresnel. At under 150-watts, Pegasus meets the output of its 750-watt incandescent counterparts and is also available in four different color temperatures with a 10 – 70 degree spot-to-flood beam spread.

The Gallery LED Series is a family of architectural luminaires designed for theater lobby, museum, art gallery, hotel, restaurant and retail lighting. With a 92+ CRI and dimming options that include Mains Dimming, DMX/RDM, 0-10VDC and DALI, this scalable family offers 4,000 lumens across a variety of color temperatures, and can be used to build your solutions through profile, beam wash, wall wash and flood options, using a number of mounting options.

