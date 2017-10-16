Transom Capital Acquires Brands from LOUD Technologies, Inc.

Transom Capital Group announces that it has acquired all brands from LOUD Technologies, Inc., including the iconic Mackie®, Ampeg®, EAW®, and Martin Audio® brands. The new company will be called LOUD Audio, LLC ("LOUD") and be led by the executives of LOUD Technologies, ensuring continuity with product development, distribution and the supply chain but with new capital to enable growth across all brands.

"This transaction presents a great opportunity to work with the LOUD team to achieve the next stage of growth for these iconic brands," said Ty Schultz, managing partner of TransomCapital. "These brands are positioned well with major retailers, installers and production companies and bring with them an outstanding legacy of innovation and category-defining product introductions. We have been working closely with LOUD's leadership to ensure continuity of the supply chain, channel relationships and LOUD's employee base. We look forward to realizing the compelling growth opportunities for these brands both in the retail and professional audio spaces."

With operations in the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada and China, LOUD engineers, markets and distributes a wide range of professional audio and musical instrument products worldwide. Its product lines include sound reinforcement systems, analog and digital mixers, studio products and guitar and bass amplifiers. The transaction will enable LOUD to invest in innovative product development and expand into adjacent markets.

"This transaction is the first step in a broader strategic plan to enable and grow each of our iconic brands. Our brand and product strategies are greatly enhanced going forward as each will be working from a vastly improved financial structure and with access to growth capital," said LOUD CEO Mark Graham. "Transom is an exciting partner as they have experience in our industry and a great track record of building brands. Further, they share a commitment to our core values of customer focus and product innovation, and we are looking forward to working together to make our brands even more

About Transom Capital Group

Transom Capital Group is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm with an operational focus to private equity investing in the lower-middle-market. The Transom Capital team has a proven track record of investing in, restructuring, monitoring and growing lower-middle-market businesses for the long-term. Key to this success is its unique hands-on approach to partnership and proprietary ARMORSM value creation process (Acquisition, Restructuring, Monitoring & Operations, and Return) that provide operational involvement and support to each portfolio company without overwhelming the management team. Transom Capital invests in businesses across multiple industries where its unique team of professionals can bring the experience, energy, and expertise required to maximize the value-added to each company. Transom Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with an additional office in Seattle.

Further information from Loud Technologies: www.loudtechinc.com