The League of Professional Theatre Women Honors Betty Corwin

On Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 12:00 pm, The League of Professional Theatre Women (LPTW), dedicated to championing women in theatre since its inception and an authority at the forefront of the conversation about gender parity in American theatre for 35 years, is proud to celebrate the legacy of Betty Corwin with a Special Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to the American theatre. Corwin was the founder of the theatre archives at Lincoln Center Library for the Performing Arts.

The event will take place at at Sardi’s and feature industry luminaries honoring the legacy of this founding member of the LPTW and theatre history pioneer, who founded the theatre on film archives at Lincoln Center Library for the Performing Arts, which have preserved generations of live theatre, and thus the work of some of the greatest artists in the American theatre. Corwin, founder and former director of the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT), proposed the idea of preserving visual records of live theatre performances to The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center in 1969.

According to journalist Peter Filichia, who included Corwin in his book Broadway MVPs: 1960-2010 – The Most Valuable Players of the Past 50 Seasons for the 1986-1987 season, "Anyone in the Broadway community who has ever been to Library of Performing Arts and watched a show owes a debt of gratitude to Ms. Corwin."

Corwin’s background as production assistant and script reader for theatrical producers prepared her to create the Archive, the foremost collection of videotapes of live theatre performances in the world. Corwin, who received a 2001 Tony Award for founding TOFT, has spoken about the Archive to groups across the country, in London and in Warsaw. Articles about her and about TOFT have appeared in several publications; she has appeared on a number of radio and television programs and, with TOFT a role model for similar archives, has served as a consultant to various organizations.

On November 6th at 6PM at the Bruno Walter Auditorium at Lincoln Center, Daryl Roth will be interviewed by Linda Winer for Oral History which will be archived for Library of Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. All of the League of Professional Theatre Women Oral History interviews have been preserved for posterity in TOFT.

Tickets are $95-$125 and available at http://theatrewomen.org/event/betty-corwin.

Further information from The League of Professional Theatre Women: www.TheatreWomen.org