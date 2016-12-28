Jacob Coakley to Leave Stage Directions, Michael Eddy Named Editor

LAS VEGAS—After nearly 10 years at the helm, Jacob Coakley is stepping down as editor of Stage Directions magazine. Under his leadership Stage Directions experienced unprecedented growth in print and online, and was energized by a renewed focus on its core mission of covering the art and technology of making theatre. The February 2017 issue will be Coakley’s last. Michael S. Eddy, who has held many positions during his career in theatre, most recently as a freelance writer and marketing consultant, will take over as editor.

“I’ve been blessed with one of the greatest jobs in the world,” said Coakley. “Every day I came to work and I got to write about theatre and the talented, dedicated people making it. It’s been an honor and a privilege to get to know them all. But every show has a curtain call, and it’s time to take mine here.” After leaving SD at the end of January, Coakley will pursue other opportunities in the technical theatre field.

“We have been thrilled to have Jacob as an editor and a colleague here at Timeless Communications,” said Terry Lowe, president of Timeless Communications, publisher of Stage Directions. “He has been instrumental in the growth and continued success of Stage Directions, and our company as a whole. We are sad to see him go, but wish him nothing but success in his future endeavors.”

Michael S. Eddy has worked in the entertainment technology industry for more than 30 years. A graduate of the University of Evansville, he started his career as a theatrical electrician and lighting designer in New York City. He moved into working for lighting manufactures and has held positions in sales and marketing with ETC, Rosco, Barbizon and even Kliegl Bros. in his early days. He has worked as technical editor and contributing editor for several of the entertainment industry magazines over the years. As a freelance writer he has regularly covered the production and design work as well as the technology of theatre, concert touring, film and television—including regular articles in Stage Directions and PLSN. For the last 12 years Michael has also operated Eddy Marketing & Consulting where he worked with production companies and design firms throughout the entertainment field handling marketing, media relations, product launches and industry events.

"This is unequivocally a dream job for me,” said Eddy. “My heart has always been in theatre production. I have always enjoyed being able to tell the stories of the technology developed, the production crews' solutions and the designers' inspirations on shows. Over the years Jacob has often given me that opportunity through assignments with Stage Directions. My respect and admiration for what he and the Timeless team, led by Terry, have built SD into leaves me humbled to get this chance to continue Jacob's work. I look forward to this new challenge that brings me back to my roots in theatre."

Eddy will start as editor on Jan. 9 and can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .