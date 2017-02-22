Paige Price Named as Artistic Director of Philadelphia Theatre Company

PHILADELPHIA,PA—The Philadelphia Theatre Company (PTC) announces that Paige Price will join the organization as Producing Artistic Director. Price brings more than thirty years of experience in the performing arts to PTC, most recently serving as Executive and Artistic Director at the nationally-renowned Theatre Aspen in Aspen, Colorado.

Further information from The Philadelphia Theatre Company (www.philadelphiatheatrecompany.org)

“Paige comes to us highly recommended by artists and art leaders across the country, and she brings a clear vision to build on the exceptional reputation that the Philadelphia Theatre Company has enjoyed under Sara’s leadership,” says E. Gerald Riesenbach, PTC Board Chair. “When Sara decided that the current season would be her last, we embarked on a national search to find a worthy successor. We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Paige as the Theatre’s new creative leader, and we are very excited about working with her to continue PTC’s mission and build on its reputation as an outstanding venue for important and entertaining theater.”

Paige succeeds outgoing PTC Executive Producing Director Sara Garonzik, who steps down after 35 years at the helm to pursue consulting and independent producing projects. In her new role, Price is tasked with fulfilling the PTC’s mission of producing and developing new American plays and musicals while continuing to create and facilitate programming aimed at spreading the power of theater in the community with particular emphasis on PTC’s award-winning Education Program. She begins her work with PTC in April and will collaborate with Garonzik on completing the season selection process for the 2017/18 season.

“I am very excited to be joining the Philadelphia Theatre Company,” says Price. “I see Philadelphia as a hotbed of opportunity for generating really important work in such a culturally rich city and I am eager to dive into the theatre community with its wealth of talented actors and artists. I am fortunate to inherit the excellent reputation that Sara has grown for the PTC and will put my knowledge, vision, creativity and connections to work in continuing to position PTC as a preeminent regional theatre in America,” she said.

“I am truly delighted about Paige Price and what she brings to the table. I think she will be an excellent fit for Philadelphia Theatre Company and feel quite confident about her abilities to lead the Company into an exciting future, says Sara Garonzik.

During her decade with Theatre Aspen, Price increased revenue by 127 percent, instituted a professional Apprentice Program and created the Aspen Theatre Festival for new work, among other accomplishments. After attending Tisch School of the Arts at New York University, Price worked as an actor on and off Broadway and in television and film; as a freelance producer of concerts and events; recently appeared on stage and currently still pursues directing opportunities. Price serves on the TONY AWARD nominating committee, is Vice President of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre, and, will step down as Vice President of Actors’ Equity Association to take the position at PTC.

“I have watched Paige’s career progress from a Broadway leading lady and the National Vice President of Actor’s Equity Association, to the Artistic Director of the Theatre Aspen, where she totally transformed that struggling Theater,” says Todd Haimes, Roundabout Theatre Artistic Director. “I can’t think of a more exciting choice to lead the Philadelphia Theatre Company into its’ next phase of artistic growth and financial stability than Paige Price.”

“I first worked with Paige over 20 years ago, and have watched her develop into an inspired artistic director who engages artists, board members, and audiences alike,” says Jed Bernstein, Broadway Producer and former CEO of the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. “Paige is multi-dimensional; she writes, she directs, and she is a great artistic leader.”