BALTIMORE—Center Stage received a Art Works grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. The $50,000 grant will support the world premiere of Jazz, a new play written by Nambi E. Kelley, based on the novel by Toni Morrison. The Art Works category focuses on the creation of art that meets the highest standards of excellence, public engagement with diverse and excellent art, lifelong learning in the arts and the strengthening of communities through the arts.

More details from Center Stage:

“The arts are for all of us, and by supporting organizations such as Center Stage, the National Endowment for the Arts is providing more opportunities for the public to engage with the arts,” said NEA Chairman Jane Chu. “Whether in a theater, a town square, a museum or a hospital, the arts are everywhere and make our lives richer.”

“We’re thrilled that the NEA has chosen to support our world premiere production of Jazz, which will not be a typical ‘page-to-stage’ literary adaptation, but rather an experimental artistic endeavor, combining the elements of literature, poetry, storytelling and theater with music, movement and spoken word,” said Center Stage Artistic Director Kwame Kwei-Armah, who will direct the play. “This adaptation and this production are about more than just staging a landmark work of literary genius; they offer a way to use the metaphorical megaphone of our stage, the local and national resonance this project can claim, allowing broad access to a story as powerful, as timely, and as necessary in its message as the day it was written.”

Center Stage, which has a strong history of supporting writers through every stage of play development, commissioned playwright Nambi E. Kelley to write Jazz, a world premiere play based on the novel by Toni Morrison. The production will run from May 19 to June 25. Morrison’s exhilarating novel explores complex familial relationships while evoking rhythmic nuances of life during the Harlem Renaissance. For more information about the production, visit centerstage.org/ShowsandEvents/Jazz.

For more information on projects included in the NEA grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

