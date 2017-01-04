San Diego State University Starts Scholarship to Honor Alum

SAN DIEGO, CA­—In early October, Chad Shelton, an up and coming lighting designer was shot and killed during a violent robbery in Las Vegas. Shelton graduated from San Diego State University with an MFA in Lighting Design in May of last year and moved to Las Vegas in September to pursue his dreams of a career in entertainment lighting, starting with an internship at PRG. Three weeks later he was killed. Now, family, friends and faculty of SDSU are raising funds to start a scholarship in his honor.

“As you can imagine, our community is grieving,” said Anne E. McMills, an Assistant Professor at San Diego State and mentor to Shelton. “In an attempt to turn this horrific story around, we are trying to raise $60,000 for a scholarship in his name.”

The $60,000 would endow a scholarship that would award approximately $1000 to a lighting student every year in perpetuity.

“It is one small way to make this amazing student's name live on,” continued McMills. “Chad was an incredible man, lighting designer, and colleague. I am reaching out to the lighting community to see if we can all help commemorate one of our own. Chad would have been a force in our community—his talent and good heart warranted a very bright future.”

Anyone, or any company, who would like to donate is encouraged to visit http://ttf.sdsu.edu. And follow these instructions:

Click on “Giving” in the upper right corner of the page.

On the next page, click the bright blue “Give Online” button on the lower right.

On the next page, enter your Donation Amount. (Please give what you can — any amount is welcome!)

In the “Other Designation” box, please put: “TTF – Chad Shelton Fund”

Donations by check can be made out to The Campanile Foundation. Please include “TTF — Chad Shelton Fund” in the note line and mail to:

San Diego State University

Attn: The Campanile Foundation

5500 Campanile Drive

San Diego, CA 92182-1968